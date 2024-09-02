(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 SHUTE-N-SAFE Firearms Training Outing

4th Annual SHUTE-N-SAFE Firearms Training Golf Outing to Benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

LET US DO GOOD!

- Dave Shute -Event OrganizerSUFFIELD, CT, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 4th annual SHUTE-N-SAFE golf outing is set to take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Crestview Country Club .This event, organized by The Shute Family, aims to raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports first responders and military service members. With the generous support of the community, last year's event raised $13,400.00 for this worthy cause.The SHUTE-N-SAFE golf outing is a fun-filled day of golf for a great cause. The event will feature a shotgun start at 9:30 am, giving participants the opportunity to play a round of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. Sponsors are welcome to join in and show their support for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Tee signs are available for $150 and there will also be raffles and prizes, with 100% of the proceeds going towards T2T .The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in memory of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while saving others on September 11, 2001. The foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of first responders and military service members by providing mortgage-free homes to their families, as well as supporting injured service members and their families. By participating in the SHUTE-N-SAFE golf outing, the community can come together to support this important cause.The Shute Family, the organizer of the event, can be contacted at 413-896-1122 for more information on how to get involved.The 4th annual SHUTE-N-SAFE golf outing promises to be a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and freedom. Join us on September 11, 2024 at Crestview Country Club to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and make a difference in the lives of first responders and military service members.

The Shute Family

4th Annual SHUTE-N-SAFE Firearms Training Golf Outing

+1 413-896-1122

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.