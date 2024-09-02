Global Endoscopy Market Report 2024, By Product, Application, End-User And Region - Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoscopy (by Product, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy market is predicted to reach US$55.99 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.50%, for the duration spanning 2024-2028. The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, growing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising obese population and increasing elderly population are expected to drive the market growth. However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient risk, dearth of skilled endoscopists & physicians and high cost of endoscopic procedures. A few notable trends may include upsurge in alcohol consumption, surging incidence of cancer cases, emergence of capsule endoscopy, new endoscopy product launch, advances in endoscopy and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The global endoscopy market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. In terms of product, the global endoscopy market can be categorized into endoscopes, visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasound, insufflator and other. According to application, the endoscopy market can be segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, arthroscopy and others. Whereas, the endoscopy market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end-users.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising burden of cancer, increasing favorable reimbursement scenario in the region, growing obese population, growing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment and increasing research and development activities to improve endoscopy.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global endoscopy market segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.), Medtronic PLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Ambu A/S) are also presented in detail. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $41.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process of Endoscopy

1.3 Main Tools Used in Endoscopy

1.4 Various Kinds of Endoscopes

1.5 Applications of Endoscopy

1.6 Types of Endoscopy

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Endoscopy During the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.2 Downfall in Therapeutic Device Market

2.3 Decline in Colonoscopies

2.4 Impact on the Practice of Otorhinolaryngology

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Endoscopy Market by Value

3.2 Global Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Endoscopy Market by Product

3.4 Global Endoscopy Market by Application

3.5 Global Endoscopy Market by End-User

3.6 Global Endoscopy Market by Region

4. Regional CDMO Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Growing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.3 Rising Obese Population

5.1.4 Increasing Elderly Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption

5.2.2 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.2.3 Emergence of Capsule Endoscopy

5.2.4 New Endoscopy Products Launch

5.2.5 Advances in Endoscopy

5.2.6 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists & Physicians

5.3.3 High Cost of Endoscopic Procedures

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Endoscope Market Share by Key Players

6.1.2 Global Single Use Endoscope Market Share by Key Players

6.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Market Share by Company

6.1.4 Global Surgical Endoscopy Market Share by Company

6.2 Japanese Market

6.2.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Instruments Market Share by Company

6.2.2 Japan Surgical Endoscopy Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles



Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.)

Medtronic PLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation Ambu

