New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: New Operators Include Datagrid, Goodman And NEXTDC


9/2/2024 6:30:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Colocation market - supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Zealand data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2023 to 2029.

New Zealand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has regional operators such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark Digital, T4 Group, Datacom, Chorus, etc.

Furthermore, the New Zealand data center industry has been experiencing significant growth and development driven by increased digital transformation, rising data consumption, and favorable government policies.


WHATS INCLUDED?

  • A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
  • The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
  • An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core and shell area, power, and rack in New Zealand and a comparison between APAC countries.
  • The study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in New Zealand by several industries.
  • Study on sustainability status in the region
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
  • Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
  • Data Center Colocation Market in New Zealand
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
  • An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the New Zealand data center colocation market.
  • Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
  • The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 30
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8
  • Coverage: 5+ locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

  • CDC Data Centres
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Spark Digital
  • T4 Group
  • Datacom
  • Data Vault
  • DataCentre220
  • Chorus
  • Computer Concepts Data Center
  • Enable Networks
  • Localhost Data Center
  • Plan B Limited
  • Umbrellar
  • Vector Fibre Data Center
  • Vocus & 2degrees
  • Caduceus Systems

New Operators

  • DataGrid
  • Goodman
  • NEXTDC


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 52
Forecast Period 2023 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $91 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $200 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0%
Regions Covered New Zealand


Key Topics Covered:
Market Scope
Market Definitions
Market Snapshot

  • Colocation Market Snapshot
  • APAC vs New Zealand Colocation Market Comparison

Supply & Demand Analysis

  • Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
  • Market by Utilized Area
  • Market by Utilized Racks
  • Market by IT Power Capacity
  • Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

  • Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in New Zealand
  • Sustainability Status in New Zealand
  • Cloud On-Ramps & Market in New Zealand
  • Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

  • Colocation Market by Revenue
  • Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
  • Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
  • Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
  • Market Share by Colocation Revenue
  • Market Share by IT Power Capacity
  • Existing Colocation Operators
  • New Operators

Quantitative Summary
  • New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market
