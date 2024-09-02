New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: New Operators Include Datagrid, Goodman And NEXTDC

New Zealand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has regional operators such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark Digital, T4 Group, Datacom, Chorus, etc.

Furthermore, the New Zealand data center industry has been experiencing significant growth and development driven by increased digital transformation, rising data consumption, and favorable government policies.



WHATS INCLUDED?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core and shell area, power, and rack in New Zealand and a comparison between APAC countries.

The study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in New Zealand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Data Center Colocation Market in New Zealand

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the New Zealand data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand



Facilities Covered (Existing): 30

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8

Coverage: 5+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators



CDC Data Centres

DCI Data Centers

Spark Digital

T4 Group

Datacom

Data Vault

DataCentre220

Chorus

Computer Concepts Data Center

Enable Networks

Localhost Data Center

Plan B Limited

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre Data Center

Vocus & 2degrees Caduceus Systems

New Operators



DataGrid

Goodman NEXTDC



Key Attributes:

