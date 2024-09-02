Kuwait PM Congratulates Vietnam On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable to the President of Vietnam To Lam congratulating him on his country's national day. (end)
