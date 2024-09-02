Israeli Drone Strike On Car In S. Lebanon Kills 2
BEIRUT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Health's Public health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) announced Monday that two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the border town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli Occupation aircraft launched two missiles after midnight on Sunday at a house near the main square in the town of Tayr Harfa, with no reported casualties.
Since October, following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza, Lebanon has been experiencing daily military confrontations between Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Resistance in the southern regions and along the border with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)
ayb
