Mpox patients in DR Congo hospital suffer from lack of medicine, food

(MENAFN) In the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, an urgent crisis unfolds as patients suffering from mpox lie on thin mattresses spread across the floor of a makeshift isolation ward. The hospital workers, already stretched thin, are struggling with severe drug shortages and insufficient space to handle the growing number of cases. Congo is currently at the epicenter of an mpox outbreak, which the World Health Organization has recently declared a global public health emergency.



The situation is dire at the hospital complex in Kavumu, where approximately 900 patients exhibiting symptoms have been admitted over the past three months. Despite the imminent arrival of vaccines aimed at combating the new strain of the virus, and a USD10 million disbursement authorized by President Felix Tshisekedi to address the outbreak, local health workers are facing significant challenges. Head doctor Musole Mulamba Muva reports a daily struggle to manage with dwindling supplies and limited resources, as donations from international organizations have rapidly decreased.



In the mpox ward last week, 135 patients, including both children and adults, were crammed into three large plastic tents set up on damp ground without proper flooring. The lack of adequate facilities and medical supplies has led to a critical shortage of basic necessities. Relatives, who typically help provide meals in underfunded public hospitals, have been barred from visiting the ward to prevent further contamination. This has exacerbated the hardship, leaving patients and their families without food and basic comfort.



Nzigire Lukangira, a 32-year-old mother with a toddler in the ward, expressed the deep frustration and desperation of the families affected. She reported that there is no provision for even basic medication to manage fever, forcing her to resort to using honey to soothe her child. The situation underscores the urgent need for increased support and resources to effectively manage the mpox outbreak and alleviate the suffering of those impacted.

