Vossloh awarded with EcoVadis gold Medal and nominated for German Sustainability Award

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): ESG/Rating

Vossloh awarded with EcoVadis Medal and nominated for German Sustainability Award

02.09.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh awarded with EcoVadis Medal and nominated for German Sustainability Award

Gold award for sustainability performance achieved for the first time

Vossloh belongs to the top 4 percent of all companies rated by EcoVadis Vossloh once again honored with a nomination for the German Sustainability Award (DNP) Werdohl, September 2, 2024 . Vossloh was awarded the prestigious Gold Medal by EcoVadis this year for its outstanding achievements in sustainability. Vossloh has undergone the annual assessments by EcoVadis since 2017 and continuously improved its results.

With an overall score of 75 points, the company was again able to significantly exceed its previous year's performance (69 points, Silver Medal) and is now among the top 4 percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. EcoVadis is one of the world's most renowned providers of sustainability ratings. Over 130,000 companies from more than 180 countries use EcoVadis to assess their performance in the areas of Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The award of the Gold Medal underlines Vossloh's high level of commitment and at the same time strengthens the confidence of customers, business partners and investors in the company's sustainability strategy and achievements. In addition, Vossloh was once again honored with a place in the final of the prestigious German Sustainability Award (DNP) in the Mobility and Logistics category. The DNP is one of the most important sustainability awards in Europe and recognizes companies that stand out for their ecological and social accomplishments. The winners of the DNP will be announced at the end of October and the award ceremony will take place on November 28 in Düsseldorf. This recognition once again highlights Vossloh's contribution to climate-friendly mobility and underlines the company's pioneering role in terms of sustainability. "We are delighted to have been awarded a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for our efforts and accomplishments in sustainability for the first time. The award demonstrates that we are on the right track and that our numerous sustainability initiatives are bearing fruit. Our renewed nomination for the German Sustainability Award, along with our impressive results in further ratings and assessments, underscores our position as an industry leader in green mobility. We will continue to expand our portfolio of sustainable and socially responsible products and services and strive to set new benchmarks for our customers," says Jan Furnivall, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board responsible for sustainability. Besides the EcoVadis Gold Medal, Vossloh also has outstanding results in other important sustainability ratings. The company has achieved Prime Status from Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) ESG and an AA rating from MSCI ESG, making it one of the top companies by these renowned rating agencies. Further, Vossloh is one of the best companies in Germany in terms of EU taxonomy. With 100 percent taxonomy-eligible and 63 percent taxonomy-aligned sales revenues, the company demonstrates its commitment to ecologically sustainable products, services and business practices. Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-Mail: ...

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: ... Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

02.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1979093



End of News EQS News Service