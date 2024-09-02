PAJCCI Wants KP Govt To Scrap Export Cess

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and (PAJCCI) has voiced its deep concern at a new levy imposed on exports by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The two percent infrastructure development levy on exports would negatively impact the already declining trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the joint chamber feared.

PAJCCI President Qazi Zahid Hussain saw no justification for the levy that was announced through a public notice on August 22 by the KP government

The business community had been facing tough challenges, particularly after the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD), which had severely disrupted the movement of goods across the Durand Line, he said.

In a statement, the PAJCCI chief noted:“The introduction of this 2 pc cess on bilateral trade has added to financial strain on traders and businesses at a time when they are already passing through a complex trade environment.”

Hussain argued the timing of the tax was particularly troubling as it risked exacerbating economic difficulties faced by traders, potentially slowing down crucial trade activities.

Separately, PAJCCI Coordinator Zia Sarhadi claimed the levy had halted exports from KP and would compel traders to opt for sending consignments from other provinces.

On account of the two percent cess, he estimated, Rs300,000 to 400,000 was being paid on every truck, making it impossible for businessmen to compete.

Sarhadi asked KP Chief Minister Aminullah Gandapur to immediately withdraw the levy in the interest of the local economy and trade with Afghanistan.

mud