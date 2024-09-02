Prince Harry, Overshadowed By Meghan Markle, Feels 'Isolated' In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry has expressed feeling out of place and uncertain about his role in the US , according to sources who spoke to The Sun.

He reportedly feels overshadowed by Meghan Markle during public appearances and feels quite alone in California. He has contacted some of his old friends in the UK to cope with this.

“Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home. The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background,” one of the sources told the publication.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” the source added.

According to Royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry appears quite unhappy. Levin believes Harry seems to be sidelined by his wife and is treated poorly.

Levin pointed out that, during their trips to Colombia and Africa, Harry seemed ignored and excluded from conversations. Levin said she was“completely and utterly astonished to learn” that Harry was reaching out to his former friends to reconnect with his family.

Harry consulting old contacts

The Daily Mail has also reported that Prince Harry is reaching out to his former advisers in the UK, seeking guidance on returning from his time in the United States.

The Duke of Sussex has been consulting with people he knew as a working Royal, possibly because he's unhappy with the advice he's been getting from his US-based team, the publication reported while citing sources.

This move seems to be part of a plan for Harry to spend more time in the UK, hoping to mend ties with his father and possibly rejoin the Royal Family in some capacity, the publication added.

However, those close to Harry believe it may take some time to heal the wounds he has created in his family.