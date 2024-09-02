Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli Clinch 2-1 Win Over Ajman In UAE Pro League

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM

Shabab Al Ahli extended their winning streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ajman in a thrilling match at the Rashid bin Saeed on Friday night.

The match was part of matchweek two of the ADNOC UAE Pro League for the 2024-2025 season.

Shabab Al Ahli took the lead in the 26th minute when Bogdan Planic headed home a superb goal, capitalising on a well-executed set piece.

The Dubai club doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Sardar Azmoum found the back of the net with a composed finish inside the box, following a brilliant piece of control.

Ajman, however, showed resilience and pulled one back just four minutes later. Junior Flemmings scored with a powerful header, narrowing the deficit to 2-1 and reigniting the home side's hopes.

The match had plenty of drama, especially in the first half.

Ajman came close to scoring in the 11th minute with a fierce shot from Hikal Chikhaoui, but Shabab Al Ahli's goalkeeper, Hassan Hamza, made a stunning save to keep the score level. Later, in first-half stoppage time, Ajman was awarded a penalty, but after consulting VAR, the referee overturned the decision.

Shabab Al Ahli continued to press in the second half, and despite an offside call that nullified an earlier goal by Azmoun, the visitors remained in control. Ajman's attempts to equalise were repeatedly thwarted by a solid defensive effort from Shabab Al Ahli.

Shabab Al Ahli's victory brings their total to six points, placing them third in the UAE Pro League standings. Ajman, still searching for their first points of the season, sit in 11th place.

Meanwhile, Al Nasr continued their impressive run in the league, delivering a commanding 4-1 win over Bani Yas at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The match saw Al Nasr take an early lead and maintain control, with goals from Adel Taarabt, Othmane Boussaid, Ali Mabkhout, and Abdoulaye Toure sealing the victory. Bani Yas managed to equalise briefly through Youssoufou Niakate, but Al Nasr's dominance was undeniable.

Al Jazira have put their disappointing start to the season aside by defeating newly-prompted Al Orooba 2-0.

Rabii's header fired home the opener and scored the only goal of the game in the 45th minute after a newly arrived Mohamed Elneny produced a brilliant header assist.

Al Jazira failed to convert several clear goal-scoring opportunities, especially in the first half when they dominated the game.

After two rounds of matches in the UAE Pro League, Al Nasr lead the table with six points as the Dubai club are ahead of second-placed Sharjah (six points) and third-placed Shabab Al Ahli (six points) on goal difference.

Defending champion Al Wasl, who beat Dibba Al Hisn 1-0 on Thursday, are placed in sixth place. (with inputs from UAE Pro League)

