For Ukraine, Situation Looks Better Than Three Months Ago - Finland's President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Alexander Stubb of Finland believes that the situation in Ukraine is currently critical, although better than three months ago.

That's according to Yle , reports Ukrinform.

Stubb did not undertake to predict when the war, which has been going on for more than 2.5 years, will end.

"The situation is critical, but for Ukraine the situation looks better than three months ago. We will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Finnish leader said, noting as“positive” that peace discussions had begun.

Stubb emphasized that the conditions for achieving peace, put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, include the return of territories, security assurances, prosecution of war criminals, and Ukraine's recovery.

Also, according to the president of Finland, there should be no restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes inside Russia because Ukraine would be doing this for self-defense and within the framework of international law, but the strikes must not target civil facilities.

According to Stubb, Russia is the "No.1" threat to Finland's security for various reasons, and it is necessary to prepare for a period of uncertainty in relations with Russia, but "there is no reason for concern at the moment."

The president believes his country will see the increase of hybrid operations by Russia. As an example of a possible hybrid influence, he cited information operations, situation at the border, and even sabotage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Finland's border guards acquired new powers to carry out electronic radio monitoring on the border with Russia.

