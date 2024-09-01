Border Guards Show Fortifications On Border With Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's border guards published a detailing the situation on the border with Belarus, showing Ukrainian fortifications on this border section.

The video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Lukashenko is drawing Belarusian toward the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises. In response, our border guards are upping defenses in Chernihiv region," the report reads.

In the video, the agency's press service informed the public on the existing fortifications on the border with Belarus. According to the report, they consist of an artificially erected several-meter-high hill, with fragmentation mines planted along its entire length, as well as an anti-tank ditch behind it, currently filled with water, then another mine strip, as well as a barbed-wire fence.

Border guards also use UAVs for aerial reconnaissance.

"Our task is to monitor the state border from the side of Belarus, so that there are no criminal groups, preparations for state border violations, actual border violations, amassing of military equipment and manpower. Everything is calm on the territory of Belarus, we are observing no aggressive activity," one of the border guards said in the video.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of August 29, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, one of the Shahed kamikaze drones flew into Belarus, and for the first time, a Belarusian jet is believed to have shot it down.