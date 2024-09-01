Qatar Insurance Company ends annual summer internship program

(MENAFN) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the foremost insurer in Qatar and the broader MENA region, concluded its annual summer internship program with a distinguished award ceremony held on Thursday, August 29. The event was a celebratory occasion aimed at recognizing the achievements of students from various schools and academic institutions who participated in this year’s program. The summer internship program, which took place from June to August, was thoughtfully structured to provide interns with a comprehensive exploration of their future career paths. The initiative is part of QIC's broader commitment to fostering the education and development of young talent in Qatar.



This year's summer internship was more than just a traditional work experience; it was an immersive, career-oriented program designed to offer high school students a meaningful introduction to the professional world. Qualified interns had the opportunity to work closely with world-class mentors who not only guided them through their projects but also continued to offer support beyond the internship period. The goal was to equip these young individuals with the insights and skills necessary to make informed decisions about their future careers.



During the award ceremony, Rashid Al Buainain, QIC’s Group Chief Administrative Officer, commended the interns for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the program. He expressed pride in the initiative, highlighting it as a crucial element of QIC's corporate social responsibility. Al Buainain emphasized the program’s role in introducing students to the insurance industry and enhancing their professional skills and knowledge. He conveyed a hopeful vision that the experience would inspire the interns to consider a future with QIC and contribute to the company’s ongoing success and the broader development of Qatar.



Salem Ahmad Al Mansoori, one of the interns who participated in the program, shared his reflections on the experience. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to intern at QIC, describing it as both challenging and rewarding. Al Mansoori highlighted the significant personal and professional growth he achieved through the program, noting the valuable mentorship and guidance he received from his managers. The exposure to various projects and teams within the company provided him with a deeper understanding of the insurance sector and helped him develop essential skills that will aid him in his future endeavors.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108624066