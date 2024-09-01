Türkiye uncovers evidence of settlement dating back approximately 6,000 years

(MENAFN) Excavations at Degirmenler Mound in Erzurum, Türkiye, have uncovered evidence of a settlement dating back approximately 6,000 years. The two-month excavation, which began on July 1, 2024, has revealed settlement layers, as well as human and animal bones and ceramics. These findings are currently being analyzed, with hopes that further excavation will uncover even older layers of habitation.



The site, which is set to be transformed into an archaeological park, is providing crucial insights into the region's ancient history. Mehmet Isikli, a professor at Ataturk University in Erzurum and the scientific adviser for the project, noted that the findings shed light on a period between the Kura–Araxes culture and the emergence of the Urartian state and writing traditions around 3,000 years ago. This intermediate period, spanning approximately 2,000 years, is currently poorly understood, and the Degirmenler Mound excavation is expected to provide valuable data about the Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age.



Isikli highlighted that around 4,000 years ago, the region exhibited a well-developed societal structure with a focus on animal husbandry and agriculture. This period of societal complexity is significant for understanding the evolution of ancient Anatolian civilizations.



Associate Professor Gulsah Altunkaynak, an archaeologist at the Erzurum Museum and excavation coordinator, explained that the region's archaeology has predominantly relied on rescue excavations. She emphasized the importance of their current work, stating that their goal is to reveal the earliest settlements through a methodical step trench approach. The excavation has so far uncovered a medieval cemetery at a depth of about 1.5 meters, with the Iron Age layer emerging beneath it. This has provided more architectural fill than anticipated, suggesting a richer historical context.

