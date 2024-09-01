Macron talks about on Durov detention

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has firmly denied any prior knowledge of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s visit to France or involvement in his arrest upon arriving in Paris. The denial came in response to claims reported by French that Durov, who was detained at Le Bourget airport last Saturday after arriving from Azerbaijan, had intended to meet Macron for dinner.



In a press conference held during his visit to Belgrade on Thursday, Macron addressed the situation directly. He clarified that he was completely unaware of Durov’s arrival in France, asserting, “I was absolutely not aware of Mr. Durov’s arrival in France – and this is normal, because I am not supposed to know about the comings and goings of everyone with French nationality.” Macron categorically rejected the assertion that he had extended an invitation to Durov, calling the claim “totally false” and emphasizing that he was neither scheduled to meet Durov nor involved in the matter.



Macron highlighted France’s dedication to upholding freedom of expression and supporting entrepreneurs and innovators. However, he also stressed the importance of judicial independence, stating, “But we’re also a country where there is a separation of powers and judges make decisions independently. And this is a good thing.”



Durov, who faces a range of charges including refusal to cooperate with authorities and allegations related to managing an online platform purportedly used by organized crime for illegal activities, was detained and spent several days in jail. After appearing before a magistrate judge on Wednesday, he was granted bail set at EUR5 million (USD5.5 million) but remains prohibited from leaving France while legal proceedings continue.



The situation has drawn significant attention, raising questions about the intersection of legal processes, freedom of expression, and high-profile international figures.

