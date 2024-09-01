American state supports using gender-neutral family vocabulary

(MENAFN) The Vermont Department of Health (VDH) has recently advocated for the adoption of gender-neutral language in family contexts to foster inclusivity and respect for diverse family structures. In a social post on Wednesday, the department recommended that parents use terms such as “child” or “kid” instead of “son” or “daughter,” arguing that the latter terms may not fully encompass all family situations.



The VDH's guidance is part of a broader effort to promote inclusive language, particularly as many families and students prepare for the upcoming school year. The post emphasized the importance of equity in educational environments, asserting that inclusive language is essential for creating a supportive and healthy learning atmosphere.



Additionally, the VDH suggested replacing “household members” with “family members” to encompass individuals who may not reside in the home, such as incarcerated persons, step-siblings, and other significant figures. This recommendation aims to acknowledge the diverse forms of family relationships that extend beyond traditional living arrangements.



According to the VDH, terms like “child” and “kid” are preferable as they are gender-neutral and can apply to any child, regardless of legal status. The department also recommended using “family” instead of “extended family” to reflect the integral roles that grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins play within the core family unit.



The department stressed that using inclusive language is crucial, especially in contexts such as classrooms, afterschool programs, and sports teams. By adopting terms that respect and acknowledge various family structures, the VDH believes that children will feel more seen, respected, and valued, irrespective of their family's composition.



The VDH’s website underscores its commitment to equity, inclusion, and harmony, and provides resources on related topics, including articles addressing Vermont’s demographic composition and the experiences of migrant workers in the state. This initiative reflects a broader effort to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their family situation, are acknowledged and included in community and educational settings.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623927