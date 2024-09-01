عربي


Azerbaijan's Rajabov Climbs FIDE Rankings,


9/1/2024 7:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings for September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is ranked 17th globally with a rating of 2733 points. Fellow Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 31st, holding a rating of 2700 points.

Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen continues to dominate the rankings, remaining the highest-rated player in the world.

