Azerbaijan's Rajabov Climbs FIDE Rankings,
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its
latest ratings for September 1, 2024, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan's grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is ranked 17th
globally with a rating of 2733 points. Fellow Azerbaijani
grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 31st, holding a rating of 2700
points.
Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen continues to dominate the
rankings, remaining the highest-rated player in the world.
