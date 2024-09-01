EU must boost arms production amid geopolitical threats, says Ursula von der Leyen

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a stern warning on Friday regarding the European Union's current state of arms production and defense capabilities amid escalating geopolitical threats. Addressing the GLOBSEC security forum in Prague, von der Leyen highlighted the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as a critical factor underscoring the inadequacy of Europe’s defense preparedness. She pointed out that despite NATO’s pivotal role in collective security, Europe must take decisive steps to strengthen its own defense infrastructure. Von der Leyen stressed that the perception of Europe having adequately addressed its security needs is misleading, given the increasing complexities anticipated in the latter part of this decade.



Von der Leyen's remarks underscored the necessity for Europe to transition from a reactive to a proactive stance in bolstering its defense capabilities. She warned that relying solely on NATO while neglecting the need for substantial enhancements in European defense production could leave the continent vulnerable to emerging threats. The European Commission President stressed that the EU's current defense strategy is insufficient and called for a fundamental reassessment to ensure that Europe is not only secure but also strategically positioned to respond to future challenges.



The call for a stronger European defense strategy comes at a time when the EU faces mounting security concerns and geopolitical uncertainties. Von der Leyen’s message was clear: Europe must recognize and act upon its security responsibilities with greater urgency. By viewing the EU as a fundamentally security-focused entity, she emphasized the importance of bolstering defense capabilities to effectively address and mitigate potential threats. This approach is crucial for maintaining stability and security across the continent in the face of ongoing and future geopolitical challenges.



