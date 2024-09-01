President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the
occasion of the country's Independence Day,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,
Dear Brother,
I am delighted, both personally and on behalf of the people of
Azerbaijan, to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and,
through you, to the entire brotherly nation of Uzbekistan, along
with my best wishes on the occasion of September 1st – Independence
Day.
Under your decisive leadership and multifaceted efforts,
Uzbekistan has made significant strides on the path of
socio-economic development, achieving remarkable successes and
accomplishments. This is a testament to your tireless work, the
deep trust your people have in the state policies you lead, and
their support for these policies. We take great joy in the
achievements of your brotherly country, its economic progress, and
its growing influence in both the region and the world, and we are
proud of it.
The recent state visit I made to your beautiful country has
given new momentum to the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek
relations. I greatly appreciate your determination to further
deepen our bilateral cooperation, and I am confident that we will
swiftly realize the plans we discussed.
It is a matter of pride to note that Azerbaijani-Uzbek
relations, built on a strong foundation of friendship and
brotherhood, are steadily advancing and being enriched with new
dimensions. The expansion and deepening of our bilateral relations
in all areas are based on strong political will, mutual trust, and
confidence.
The important agreements reached through intensive mutual visits
and high-level meetings, the new partnership directions outlined,
and the numerous signed documents are clear evidence of the
comprehensive development of our strategic partnership on an upward
trajectory.
I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint
efforts to further strengthen the friendship and brotherhood
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and to expand our
cooperation.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success
in your noble and responsible endeavors, and continuous peace,
prosperity, and well-being to the brotherly people of
Uzbekistan."
