Oregon Author And Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Rhodes Releases Her Debut Novel

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) THE DARK ROAD, a psychological thriller with a unique take on mental and the effects of trauma.



Kathleen Rhodes was born and raised in Oregon and has worked in the healthcare field for almost twenty years. Her experiences working in outpatient clinics, jails, emergency rooms, and addictions services have provided invaluable insights into the human psyche.



In her psychological thriller debut, two characters meet in a murky world somewhere between life, memory, the subconscious, and death. Shelly has been confronting the demons of her childhood with a psychiatrist and from the outside, seems to be holding it together. She's married, manages a career, and lovingly cares for her young daughter. But her hold on reality wavers, and she's tormented by violent scenarios presented by her imagination.



Shadows of childhood abuse cling to John, sabotaging his relationships and keeping him in the grip of fear. His buried feelings of anger simmer below the surface of his life, threatening to erupt in a vicious show of power.



On a rainy Oregon highway, their paths collide as Shelly chases a child ghost named Red and encounters the setting of earlier trauma. As she fights for her life along the road, she meets John, who has a score to settle of his own.



The author is involved in the Portland area writing community and will appear at the following events to promote the book (more TBA):



October 5, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

BOOK LAUNCH EVENT & SIGNING

Barnes & Noble Portland/Bridgeport

7227 SW Bridgeport Rd., Tigard, OR

November 2, 2024

BOOK SIGNING

Portland Book Festival

Portland Art Museum & surrounding venues

More Dates TBA

MENAFN01092024003734003177ID1108623517