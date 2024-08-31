عربي


331 Polling Stations Ready For Parliamentary Elections In Nakhchivan

8/31/2024 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held in 331 polling stations in 45 constituencies.

The total number of voters in the autonomous republic is 288,356, Azernews reports.

The number of voters who turned 18 on the day of the election is 31, and the number of first-time voters is 3,891.

187 candidates will compete for the deputy mandate in the elections to the Supreme Assembly. 41 of them are women. A total of 452 people were accredited to participate in the elections to the Supreme Assembly as observers.

MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622679


AzerNews

