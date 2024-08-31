331 Polling Stations Ready For Parliamentary Elections In Nakhchivan
8/31/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic will be held in 331 polling stations in 45
constituencies.
The total number of voters in the autonomous republic is
288,356, Azernews reports.
The number of voters who turned 18 on the day of the election is
31, and the number of first-time voters is 3,891.
187 candidates will compete for the deputy mandate in the
elections to the Supreme Assembly. 41 of them are women. A total of
452 people were accredited to participate in the elections to the
Supreme Assembly as observers.
