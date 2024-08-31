Race I Honor The Warriors, I Run For The Heroes Of Ukraine Held Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Augaust 31, the annual patriotic race "I honor the Warriors, I run for the Heroes of Ukraine" took place in various Ukrainian cities.

This tradition, timed to the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine, was started in 2018 by Oleh Durmasenko, father of the fallen "cyborg" Oleksii Durmasenko, together with Taisia Bratasiuk and Dmytro Prymachenko. Over the years, the geography of the race has expanded from the regions of Ukraine to almost 40 countries in the world.

According to Deputy of Veterans Affairs Farkhad Farkhadov, the race is a good chance to pay tribute and respect to the Heroes of Ukraine.

As noted by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the participants will be able to choose one of three distances: 2 km, 5 km or 10 km. They also put on their T-shirts a name of one of the Heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity. The participants are also encouraged to share the biography of the Hero with the tags #БижуЗаГероя_2024 and #забиг2024 in social networks.