Two Palestinians Shot Dead In West Bank
8/31/2024 8:04:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of health said Saturday that two Palestinian men, Mohammad Marqa and Zahdi Abu Afifa, were shot dead by Israeli Occupation forces last Friday night in north Hebron in the West Bank.
A statement by the ministry said the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs reported the deaths of Marqa and Abu Afifa, who were shot dead by the occupation forces north of Hebron.
Israeli media reported Friday the killing of two Palestinians after they've executed two operations in Gush Etzion and Karmei Zur, two settlements in south of the West Bank, which left four Israeli settlers wounded.
The Israeli occupation forces sealed off the city of Hebron following the two operations, intensifying their military presence in the Old City, particularly around the Ibrahimi Mosque.
In a related development, the Israeli occupation forces are continuing their aggression on the city of Jenin, which started at dawn last Wednesday and also extended to Tulkarm and Tubas. Although they withdrew from Tulkarm and Tubas, they left behind nine martyrs and significant destruction. (end)
