President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Ties Draw Strength From The Will Of Our Peoples
8/31/2024 5:17:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The ever-expanding Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz ties, now elevated to the
level of strategic partnership, draw strength from the mutual
respect and will of our peoples, who have historically lived in
friendship and are bound by unbreakable ties,”
Azernews reports that, President Ilham Aliyev said
in his congratulatory letter to President of the Kyrgyz Republic
Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of Independence Day.
The head of state underlined that the large-scale programs and
projects implemented under the leadership of Sadyr Zhaparov
contribute to the comprehensive development of Kyrgyzstan, its
socio-economic progress, and the well-being of the Kyrgyz
people.
“It is gratifying to note that our intergovernmental relations,
developed through joint efforts, have entered a new phase.
Undoubtedly, our mutual visits and regular meetings have created
favorable conditions for this progress.
Today, cooperation between our countries is successfully
developing in various fields, particularly in trade, economic,
investment, and transportation sectors. I am confident that through
our joint efforts, we will realize the full potential of our
partnership, further expand our traditionally friendly relations,
and enhance our effective collaboration for the benefit of our
brotherly peoples,” the letter reads.
The Azerbaijani leader appreciated his Kyrgyz counterpart's
visit to Shusha in early July to participate in the informal Summit
of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.
