President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Ties Draw Strength From The Will Of Our Peoples

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The ever-expanding Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz ties, now elevated to the level of strategic partnership, draw strength from the mutual respect and will of our peoples, who have historically lived in friendship and are bound by unbreakable ties,” Azernews reports that, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of Independence Day.

The head of state underlined that the large-scale programs and projects implemented under the leadership of Sadyr Zhaparov contribute to the comprehensive development of Kyrgyzstan, its socio-economic progress, and the well-being of the Kyrgyz people.

“It is gratifying to note that our intergovernmental relations, developed through joint efforts, have entered a new phase. Undoubtedly, our mutual visits and regular meetings have created favorable conditions for this progress.

Today, cooperation between our countries is successfully developing in various fields, particularly in trade, economic, investment, and transportation sectors. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will realize the full potential of our partnership, further expand our traditionally friendly relations, and enhance our effective collaboration for the benefit of our brotherly peoples,” the letter reads.

The Azerbaijani leader appreciated his Kyrgyz counterpart's visit to Shusha in early July to participate in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.