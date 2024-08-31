عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Trinidad And Tobago On Nat'l Day


8/31/2024 2:12:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUAN) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president well-being, and her country and people progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

