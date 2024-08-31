Coofandy And Ekouaer's New York Fashion Week Debut Kickstart Global Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) News provided by China Collective

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international menswear brand

Coofandy, and women's sleepwear label Ekouaer are set to make their debut at New York Fashion Week with a runway presentation at the iconic landmark building Cipriani at 25 Broadway on the evening of Sunday, September 8, 2024. This event will showcase their modern philosophy in both design and business.

Courtsey of Coofandy

Courtsey of Ekouaer

Continue Reading

Launched in 2015 with an Amazon storefront, Coofandy began as a startup offering accessible style for menswear aficionados, the initial collection range of de rigeur business shirts and suits soon expanded to include casual knitwear, tuxedos, and even beachwear. The brand's rapid ascent saw revenues surge from $6 million in its first year to a staggering $200 million by 2023. This explosive growth propelled Coofandy's expansion across European markets, focusing on the business shirts and suits category.

Courtesy of

Coofandy

"Our rapid growth is attributed to our data-driven product development and sales strategies," said Silvia Zhang, Coofandy's Brand Manager. "Our in-house product team of 15 specialists works tirelessly on big data initiatives, allowing us to turn designs into products in just one to two weeks. This agility gives us a significant market advantage."

For its inaugural NYFW appearance, Coofandy will unveil 40 captivating looks. Zhang teased a major highlight-a top supermodel will open the show, with details under wraps until the premiere.

Ekouaer will bring a feminine touch to the runway with 20 womenswear looks that incorporate their stylish sleepwear for all occasions, demonstrating the versatility of their design.

"The 2025 Spring-Summer collection is designed for the fashion-forward, free-spirited woman, who values comfort just as much as style," Roger Luo said, Ekouaer's brand director, also teasing the exciting prospect of an iconic supermodel gracing the runway as the opening act for the collection.

In preparation for their NYFW debut, Coofandy and Ekouaer have engaged the talents of Italian graphic designer Isabella Cortese. Previously with Moncler and now based in Barcelona, Cortese has crafted 28 looks-18 for Coofandy and 10 for Ekouaer. Her work emphasizes a blend of minimalism and the serene beauty of nature.

Both brands have established a formidable international presence, propelled by innovative, data-driven production techniques, and are active in over 30 countries. This NYFW debut heralds a significant milestone in their ongoing journey toward broader global acclaim.

Ekouaer also launched on Amazon in 2015 and, six years later, added its official website. Ekouaer also ventured beyond Amazon in 2021 with the launch of its official website. By 2023, it boasted annual revenues of $265.8 million and a loyal following of over one million across social platforms. As of last year, both brands had seen annual revenue growth of at least 60% globally, solidifying their positions in the e-commerce fashion markets of America and Europe.

"Amazon provides an excellent platform for brands like Coofandy and Ekouaer to connect with and serve a global audience. However, establishing strong brand identity and fostering loyalty presents ongoing challenges. Coming to New York Fashion Week jumpstarts our branding growth efforts and heralds a new chapter for both brands," said Oliver Chen, Founder of Coofandy and Ekouaer. Looking forward, the two brands are exploring avenues beyond conventional e-commerce, including direct-to-consumer sales and brick-and-mortar establishments, embodying a strategic diversification that promises to redefine their market trajectory.

For more information about Coofandy and Ekouaer:



Email: [email protected]



Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Coofandy&Ekouaer