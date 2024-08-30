Saudi Arabia Announces It Will Not Allow Political Exploitation Of Hajj

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Saudi of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it will not allow anyone to use the annual Hajj pilgrimage for or sectarian purposes.

The ministry stated that individuals intending to disrupt public security and the rule of law in Saudi Arabia will be denied entry.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the ministry emphasized that Hajj offices outside Saudi Arabia must take full responsibility for pilgrims.

The report, published on August 29th, notes that these offices have been instructed to collect pilgrims' information electronically before their arrival in Saudi Arabia and to prevent the entry of prohibited items, such as photos, books, flags, slogans, political publications, or other restricted materials.

These offices are also required to ensure that pilgrims do not participate in activities or gatherings that could disrupt public order, security, public tranquillity, or public health in Saudi Arabia.

With increasing concerns over security and political misuse of the pilgrimage, Saudi authorities are intensifying measures to maintain the sanctity of Hajj.

The stringent regulations aim to preserve the event's religious significance and prevent it from being exploited for non-religious agendas.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized its commitment to banning the use of Hajj for political or sectarian purposes. It warned that any Hajj office or staff violating these rules would face expulsion from the country and be barred from establishing future Hajj offices.

