Kissflow Identified As A Sample Vendor For No-Code Platforms Technology In Three Gartner Hype Cycle, 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kissflow has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for no-code platforms in three Gartner Hype Cycle, 2024 Reports. Kissflow is an easy-to-use, low-code for custom application development tailored to business operations and listed in the following reports: Hype Cycle for the Future of Work, 2024 Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024 Hype Cycle for the Future of Enterprise Applications, 2024

Dinesh Varadharajan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Kissflow

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

Gartner defines, "No-code platform is a class of development technologies targeted for and used by business users (sometimes called citizen technologists) to create business solutions without interacting with any code. No-code platforms avoid coding of any sort in favor of designing and creating new apps, workspaces, automation, and other software services using predefined models, components, and other visual or conversational capabilities."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the no-code platform technology in multiple Gartner Hype Cycle Reports," said Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO of Kissflow.

Kissflow empowers citizen developers and IT developers to automate middle office processes and build applications by leveraging its innovative no-code and low-code platform.

Varadharajan adds, "Kissflow has become the only platform with both no-code and low-code capabilities. Our platform's no-code capabilities allow citizen developers to automate internal business processes on a self-service basis and require no programming knowledge. On the other hand, Kissflow's low-code capabilities allow internal IT teams to build full-fledged business applications."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kissflow

Kissflow is the only platform that has both no-code and low-code capabilities. Kissflow's no-code capabilities allow process owners to automate internal business processes on a self-service basis and require no programming knowledge. On the other hand, Kissflow's low-code capabilities allow internal IT teams to build full-fledged business applications. The unified platform enables enterprises to automate all their middle office processes leading to digital transformation. Kissflow bundles an integration module and a lightweight business intelligence and reporting module in the standard platform offering.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code, no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce.

