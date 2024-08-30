Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 4Th Quarter And 12 Months Of 2023/2024 Financial Year

PRFoods AS has embarked on changes during the past year. In the second half of the financial year, the structure of our group changed – our developed small offshore fish in Saaremaa, Redstorm OÜ, left the group. Our primary focus is on developing production units in Estonia and the United Kingdom, while we continue to innovate in the creation of fish farms in Estonia as a side activity.

The revenue for the past financial year decreased by 13% compared to the previous year, but the in the fourth quarter increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. This growth was largely due to securing the market positions of the Saaremaa production unit in various markets.

The financial year ended with a revenue of 17.09 million euros, compared to 19.58 million euros in the previous year. The profit from the sale of companies in the previous financial year has been replaced by a loss of 2.78 million euros. We can affirm that the past financial year has been one of the most challenging in our history. This was largely due to the cessation of sales from the Saaremaa production unit to the Finnish export market and the decision of our partner there to terminate cooperation with us, transferring market share to their production units. This resulted in a complete absence of sales to Finland until 2024. Considering that the Saaremaa production unit was a subcontractor factory until February 2022, rebuilding the Saaremaa unit has been a significant challenge. We would like to commend our sales and production teams in Saaremaa for their efforts. Their effective work is reflected in the growth of turnover and markets for the Saaremaa unit, as well as opportunities in export markets.

While the successful rebuilding of the Saaremaa unit from scratch is commendable, we must also acknowledge our UK unit, which, despite crises and the associated volatile situations, has maintained its market positions and profitability. The Scottish management team has shown determination, maintaining the level and development vision of the region's most renowned fish brand.

The group enters the new financial year with a new board and clear strategic views, which also include the presentation of a restructuring plan and a thorough review of all historical processes. The year will be challenging. For instance, managing cash flow will certainly be a challenge in the first half of the year. Although the group's debt burden has been reduced, the ratio is still too high, so the continued support of shareholders is necessary.

The situation is further complicated by the fluctuating economic environment in Estonia, where the VAT increase has significantly impacted consumption, and the forecasted increase will affect food producers even more. We live in interesting times, and in many economic sectors, particularly those not subsidized or protected by the state, one challenge is replaced by another.





KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT