Global Skim Yogurt Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Skim Yogurt Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Skim Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The skim yogurt market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.66 billion in 2023 to $6.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased growth of the fast food industry, increased consumer obesity, rising availability of a variety of flavors, increased retail sales, growth of online food ordering and delivery services, rising demand for functional food and beverage products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The skim yogurt market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumption of dairy food, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing consumption of yogurt products, increasing e-commerce websites, increasing consumption of low-fat dairy products, and increasing prevalence of obesity.

Growth Driver Of The Skim Yogurt Market

The increasing consumption of dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the skim yogurt market going forward. Dairy foods refer to products made from the milk of mammals, such as cows, goats, and sheep. Dairy product consumption is rising due to increasing awareness of their nutritional benefits and the growing demand for protein-rich foods. Dairy products are essential in skim yogurt, providing the base for its low-fat, high-protein, and calcium-rich nutritional profile.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the skim yogurt market include Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Arla Foods Group.

Major companies operating in the skim yogurt market are developing innovative products such as Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie Pouches to cater to the growing demand for convenient, on-the-go dairy snacks. Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are innovative products that combine the creamy goodness of yogurt with the fruity flavors of real fruits and are packaged in convenient pouches for easy consumption.

Skim Yogurt Market Segments :

1) By Type: Plain Yogurt, Flavored Yogurt, Fruits Yogurt

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket And Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the skim yogurt market in 2023. The regions covered in the skim yogurt market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Skim Yogurt Market Definition

Skim yogurt refers to yogurt that has been made with skim milk or has had the fat content removed through a process of skimming. This yogurt offers a low-fat alternative to traditional yogurt options while still providing essential nutrients and probiotics. It is suitable for individuals seeking a lighter dairy option without compromising on taste or nutritional benefits.

Skim Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Skim Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on skim yogurt market size, skim yogurt market drivers and trends, skim yogurt market major players, skim yogurt competitors' revenues, skim yogurt market positioning, and skim yogurt market growth across geographies. The skim yogurt market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

