Air Force Units Hold Airborne And Practical Parachute Jump Exercises
Date
8/30/2024 9:17:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Airborne and practical parachute jump exercises are held with
the units of the Air Force in accordance with the training plan for
2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, Azernews reports.
During the exercises, parachute-landing, search-rescue
specialists and the flight crew accomplish various flight tasks and
introductory parachute training.
Plus, actions are carried out to drop cargo from the air to the
designated point.
The exercises are focused on improving the parachuting skills of
servicemen and further increasing their level of combat and special
training and accomplish the assigned tasks with high
professionalism.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.