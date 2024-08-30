عربي


Air Force Units Hold Airborne And Practical Parachute Jump Exercises

8/30/2024 9:17:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Airborne and practical parachute jump exercises are held with the units of the Air Force in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

During the exercises, parachute-landing, search-rescue specialists and the flight crew accomplish various flight tasks and introductory parachute training.

Plus, actions are carried out to drop cargo from the air to the designated point.

The exercises are focused on improving the parachuting skills of servicemen and further increasing their level of combat and special training and accomplish the assigned tasks with high professionalism.

