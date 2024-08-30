It's A 10® Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmeticstm, And Ex10sions® Announce Massive 40% Off Labor Day Weekend Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This Sale Marks the Opportunity for Brand Fans to Stock Up on Their Favorites Before Fall

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson , Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare , alongside her innovative cosmetics brand, Be A 10 CosmeticsTM,

and premium hair extension line, Ex10sions®,

is excited to announce an exclusive 40% off sale across all three brands' websites. The sale will run from Friday, August 30th through Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024, offering customers the chance to save on their favorite products while supplies last.

40% Off Sale

To honor Labor Day, a holiday celebrating the accomplishments of American workers, the brands are extending this special offer to show its appreciation to their loyal customers. This limited-time discount is designed to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the high-quality beauty products that It's a 10® Haircare , Be A 10 CosmeticsTM,

and Ex10sions® are known for.

Aronson stated, "This Labor Day sale is our way of acknowledging the hard work and dedication that our customers put into their daily lives. We want to help them transition from summer to fall with confidence, knowing they have the best products in hand at a fantastic price." She added, "With It's a 10, Be a 10, and Ex10sions, you're not just buying products-you're investing in yourself."

The 40% off promotion will be available on ItsA10Haircare , BeA10 , and HairEx10sions starting Friday, August 30th will run until 11:59pm

on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. Customers can shop a wide range of bestsellers, from the It's a 10 Scalp Collection , to the versatile Ex10sions Tape-Ins

and the must-have Be a 10 Be Cheeky Blush.

Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10TM Cosmetics:

Be A 10TM Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10TM Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

About Ex10sions:

Ex10sions line is designed to be long-lasting, easily reusable, higher gram weight, gentle on existing hair, and offer a wide variety of styles, colors, and lengths to take your look to new lengths.

