Wells Fargo Reaffirms Commitment As Official Bank Sponsor For The 2024 Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 -- As a testament to their dedication to honoring the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), proudly returns as the official Sponsor for the highly anticipated 2024 Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). Wells Fargo's pivotal role in providing empowerment continues to be a cornerstone of this valued partnership.

The 2024 OBC, where community, culture, and HBCU pride collide, features a thrilling matchup between the North Carolina Central University Eagles (NCCU), the #1 team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and the Alabama State University Hornets (ASU), the #1 team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). This exciting event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 1st, with a live broadcast on ESPN at 3 PM.

Wells Fargo's ongoing commitment to financial empowerment will provide valuable opportunities for all attendees. Together, Wells Fargo and the Orange Blossom Classic aim to create an unforgettable experience for participants of this historic event.

"This is Wells Fargo's third year being involved with the Orange Blossom Classic, and we're thrilled with the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, and fans to share more information about our products and services, including the groundbreaking HBCU Legends Collection debit card program," said Dewey Norwood, Senior Diversity & Inclusion Consultant. "Engaging with industry-leading institutions like N.C. Central University of the MEAC and Alabama State University of the SWAC, as well as other HBCUs, is a top priority for our institution. Since 2012, we have provided more than $40 million in scholarships and programs at HBCUs or with organizations that support them."

Wells Fargo's involvement goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a deep commitment to fostering financial literacy and opportunities within the HBCU community. During the fanfest, Wells Fargo will have an interactive booth set-up where fans can learn about the bank, including career opportunities, in a fun environment. Moreover, Wells Fargo provides valuable information students and alumni can use on their CollegeSTEPS website . Wells Fargo's initiatives, including the HBCU Legends Collection debit card program , features an OBC card customers can select for free.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with Wells Fargo," said Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic. "Their unwavering support and dedication to financial empowerment and education align perfectly with our mission to celebrate and uplift the HBCU community. We look forward to another successful event that highlights the best of HBCU culture, sportsmanship, and community spirit."

The OBC was re-established to enhance the exposure of HBCUs and celebrate their rich history and culture. The event serves as a platform for students, alumni, and supporters to come together in a spirit of unity and pride.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC ) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories .

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The OBC was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs. In its fourth year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.

SOURCE Denny's Orange Blossom Classic