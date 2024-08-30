Beijing Unveils New Measures To Attract Global Business

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Beijing sets new standards to draw foreign enterprises with better free-trade zones and streamlined services.



These efforts aim to boost foreign by improving the business climate amid global economic changes. Beijing introduced over 110 new measures to simplify operations for foreign firms.



These include integrated cross-border capital pools and new business service complexes near airports. These efforts aim to strengthen Beijing 's role as a global business hub.



The city also offers a 24/7 visa service at major airports. This service speeds up visa processing for foreign professionals, enhancing administrative efficiency.



Beijing is building new international schools in areas dense with foreign businesses. This move is pioneering in China , allowing non-governmental bodies and individuals to run schools for foreign nationals.







The city is also advancing international healthcare projects. These ensure foreign professionals access to medical care that meets international standards.



Entities like Standard Chartered Securities (China) Limited are establishing in Beijing. The city's growing role in global financial markets draws these firms.



In addition, policies aim to enhance capital market connectivity and appeal to global investors. Beijing's free-trade zones serve as test areas for new business practices and regulatory reforms.



However, these include advance rulings on customs classifications and temporary entry procedures. Such measures streamline trade processes and cut costs for businesses.



Beijing's strategy is straightforward: by fostering a welcoming business environment and aligning with international standards, it seeks to attract and keep foreign companies.



In short, these efforts are vital as Beijing strives to lead globally in economic and technological fields.

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108619410