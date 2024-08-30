From China To Brazil: The Global Shift Toward Hybrid Cars

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent trends in global automotive markets show plug-in hybrid (PHEVs) gaining significant traction. This shift is particularly evident in China.



Data from the China Passenger Car Association reveals that nearly half of new EV sales now consist of hybrids. This marks a sharp increase from the previous year. It signals a growing consumer preference for versatile and power options.



Chinese manufacturers like BYD and other major players sold 396,000 hybrid vehicles in July alone. This figure represents 45.1% of total EV deliveries that month.



The shift reflects a practical approach to car purchases, especially among younger, budget-conscious buyers.



Hybrids offer an economical solution without compromising advanced technology. They provide extended driving ranges and lower fuel consumption.







South Korean auto giant Hyundai mirrors this trend. Hyundai recently announced plans to double its hybrid lineup.



This strategic move aims to diversify its offerings and increase shareholder value. It comes amid fluctuating demand for fully electric models.

Hyundai and BYD's Strategies

Hyundai's expanded hybrid range will include compact, midsize, larger, and luxury vehicles. This could significantly increase its market share.



Meanwhile, Chinese automaker BY plans to extend its hybrid technology to other markets. The company plans to begin production in Brazil by 2025.



This initiative aims to leverage Brazil's robust ethanol production, combining it with electric power to create flexible-fuel vehicles. This move not only taps into local resources but also aligns with global environmental goals.



The appeal of hybrids over pure electric models lies in their ability to alleviate range anxiety. This remains a significant barrier to EV adoption.



Consumers appreciate the dual ability of hybrids to run on electricity for daily commutes and gasoline for longer trips.



This flexibility is crucial in regions where charging infrastructure is underdeveloped, such as Brazil. It's also essential in situations where unexpected conditions, like extreme weather, can rapidly deplete battery life.



Globally, hybrids made up 60% of new EV sales as of May. This figure indicates their growing acceptance. Consumers expect vehicles that meet daily needs while advancing zero-emission goals.



As ultra-fast charging and battery swap technology improve, the focus may shift back to fully electric models. However, for now, hybrids act as a crucial bridge in the transition to sustainable automotive technologies.



This shift underscores a significant transformation in the auto industry's approach to meeting consumer and environmental needs effectively.

