Ventyx Biosciences Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Martin Auster, M.D. has departed from his role as Chief Officer, effective August 30, 2024. Roy Gonzales, CPA, MBA, the Company's SVP of Finance, has assumed the roles of interim Principal Financial Officer and interim Principal Accounting Officer for SEC reporting purposes. The company has initiated a search for a CFO.



“Marty has been a valued member of our executive team over these past three years,” said Raju Mohan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.“I want to thank Marty for his contributions to Ventyx's success, including leading the Company through its initial public offering, managing financial and governance matters, and supporting investor relations. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“It has been a privilege to work as part of Ventyx's leadership team and I am proud of our accomplishments,” said Dr. Auster.“I wish the Company great success in the future.”

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit .

