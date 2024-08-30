Cosan’S Strategic Investments Shape Brazil’S Green Agenda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan significantly contributes to Brazil's economic growth and leads in sustainable development across key sectors.



The company adopts a business model focused on investing in diverse enterprises, primarily targeting transition and national sustainability enhancement.



Cosan creates valuable opportunities that boost employment and induce positive societal changes. Operating in energy, agribusiness, oil and gas, and mining, it directly employs over 55,000 people and supports over 200,000 indirect jobs.



This extensive operation highlights its crucial role in Brazil's economic framework. The portfolio includes Raízen, which produces sugar, bioenergy, biofuels, and renewable solutions.



Furthermore, it manages Shell's fuel distribution network. Compass develops essential infrastructure for the widespread distribution of natural gas throughout Brazil.







Meanwhile, Rumo enhances logistical efficiencies with railways that connect agricultural regions to major export ports, reducing carbon emissions.



Additionally, Radar manages productive agricultural lands, while Moove promotes supply chain sustainability by distributing Mobil lubricants.

Cosan's Strategic Investments and Sustainable Growth

Cosan also holds a strategic minority stake in Vale, a leading miner known for its high-grade iron ore and essential base metals for energy transitions.



Cosan combines substantial financial investments, totaling R$ 20 billion annually (approximately $3.57 billion), with a focus on top-tier talent attraction.



This strategy ensures effective project implementation and enhances operational success and value generation.



The company's EBITDA has grown from less than R$ 10 billion ($1.79 billion) to nearly R$ 30 billion ($5.36 billion) over the past 15 years, showcasing significant improvements in execution capabilities and economic impact.



Experts from Insper and the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE ) recognize Brazil's potential to outpace other nations in the agriculture and bioenergy sectors.



The country is well-prepared to meet global clean energy demands, highlighted by its adoption of alternative fuels like ethanol, biodiesel, electric vehicles, and biogas-derived fuels.



Cosan's strategic investments and dedication to sustainable practices drive Brazil's development. They also position the country prominently in the global clean energy transition.



This underscores the importance of integrating economic growth with environmental stewardship, a balance Cosan has effectively achieved, setting a global benchmark in sustainable business practices.

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108619133