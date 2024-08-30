Leanwright’S Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA, Launches New Book, The Insanity Trap: What Your MRP Consultant Won’T Tell

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) LEANwRIGHT's Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA, has released his new book“The Insanity Trap: What Your MRP Consultant Won't Tell You,” which provides actionable solutions to break free from the inefficiencies of Material Requirements Planning (MRP) systems.

San Diego, CA, 30th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , LEANwRIGHT's Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA, an veteran and author, is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, “The Insanity Trap: What Your MRP Consultant Won't Tell You.” This critical guide, now available on Amazon, is designed to help businesses overcome the pervasive challenges associated with MRP systems, offering simple and effective solutions that work every time, without fail.



Image Credit: The Insanity Trap by Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA

While most publications say that MRP systems are the solution for manufacturing productivity,“The Insanity Trap” disproves this assumption by exposing some very basic hazards and inefficiencies that have been hidden or ignored. With decades of manufacturing experience and firsthand knowledge of many of the real-world challenges that too many organizations are now facing when implementing MRP, Mr. Wright has written a book that provokes reflection while also being practical-it provides the reader with knowledge that will help them avoid enormously costly mistakes when using MRP as well as alternatives to MRP that actually work.

This book takes the reader from the origins of MRP to its present uses, discussing numerous reasons why these systems fall short of expectations. Mr. Wright believes that understanding the limitations of MRP and employing alternate approaches are critical to achieving the best results. By adopting the tactics outlined in“The Insanity Trap,” readers will learn how to negotiate the pitfalls of MRP systems while driving their operations to long-term success.

“The Insanity Trap“ has already started to gain traction in the professional community, with early readers praising its candid approach and practical advice. Wright's writing is clear and accessible, making complex concepts easy to understand and apply. His book arrives at a critical time when businesses are seeking to optimize their operations in an increasingly competitive and uncertain global market.

Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA is no stranger to the challenges faced by today's manufacturing industry. His extensive experience as a practitioner, consultant and author has made him a trusted advisor to numerous organizations. Mr. Wright aims to offer readers the insights they need to make informed decisions about MRP systems and avoid the traps that can lead to operational chaos.

About Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA

Jerry M. Wright, PE, MBA is an accomplished operations executive and teaching professional with over 39 years of experience in the manufacturing and service sectors. His extensive career spans various industries, including aerospace, consumer goods, healthcare, medical devices, diagnostics, and industrial sectors, where he has held leadership roles in engineering, operations, quality assurance, and operational excellence (OpEx). He is an expert on taking businesses from MRP“insanity” to Pull Systems (Kanban) and driving operational excellence through implementation of Toyota Production Systems (TPS/Lean) tools and methods.