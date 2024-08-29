Kuwait Urges Combining Efforts To Halt Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for International Organizations Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah highlighted the need of the Muslim countries doubling their efforts to put an end to the human rights abuses being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people.

Delivering Kuwait's speech to the 50th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday, Al-Jarallah said the OIC meeting takes place at a time when the Muslim world is facing formidable challenges, foremost among which are the ongoing Israeli aggression and the failure of the international community to stand the test of ethics.

He underscored the need of implementing the UN resolutions relating to Palestine, providing international protection for the civilians and ensuring safe and immediate delivery of relief aid and medical supplies to the besieged people in Gaza Strip.

Al-Jarallah, a minister plenipotentiary, also stressed the need of bringing to book those responsible for the crimes against the Palestinian people.

"The Palestine question continues to be a main concern for the Arab and Muslim nations," he said, adding that the State of Kuwait warned repeatedly against the leniency of the international community in dealing with atrocities of the occupying power.

"Security, stability and prosperity are out of the question in the Middle East as long as there is no fair and comprehensive settlement to the Palestine cause that could guarantee the establishment of the Independent State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, and with East Jerusalem as its capital city," he added.

Regarding the conflict in Sudan, Al-Jarallah renewed Kuwait's support to the unity, stability and territorial safety of the country.

Appreciating the mediation efforts of regional and international partners, he reaffirmed Kuwait backing to the joint statement issued recently in Geneva by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.

On the relief effort for the brotherly people of Sudan, he said Kuwait has sent 22 planeloads of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies and ambulances to Sudan so far.

Al-Jarallah appreciated the efforts of the OIC in the combat against Islamophobia, which culminated in the unanimous adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He thanked the Republic of Cameroon for hosting the OIC Ministerial in Yaounde, and the Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and the staff of the OIC for the neat organization of the event. (pickup previous)

