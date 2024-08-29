Oat Milk Market: An Extensive Analysis Predicts Significant Future Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oat Milk Market

Oat Milk is estimated to increase at a growth rate of 13.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Califia Farms, LLC, Hain Celestial (Dream), Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific foods), Danone (Silk), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, RISE Brewing Co., Happy Planet Foods Inc., and Earths Own Food Company.

Definition:

Oat milk is a plant milk derived from whole oat grains by extracting the plant material with water. It has a creamy texture and oatmeal-like flavor. Oat milk is available as a plain as well as flavored drink. Increase in popularity of vegan diet among consumers in the recent past has propelled the demand for dairy alternative beverages. Consumers are shifting their preference toward plant-based milk, owing to health, environmental, and ethical factors, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the oat milk market.

This change in tastes and preferences toward plant-based beverages is distinctly observed among consumers in the U.S. and Europe. Hence, increase in trend of veganism is regarded as a crucial factor that drives the demand for plant milk, including oat milk. Furthermore, increase in consumers suffering from lactose intolerance and milk allergy has led to increase in consumption of dairy alternatives. This has consequently augmented the demand for oat milk. However, plant-based milk is not permitted to be labelled as milk in several countries, and is taxed higher as compared to dairy milk. These factors can potentially hinder the oat milk market growth.

Type (Pure Oat Milk, Mixed Oat Milk), Application (Food and Beverages, Residential, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Packaging (Metal Cans, Glass Bottles, Others), Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Unsweetened, Others).

Region Included are: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

