Award-Winning Author And Interfaith Minister Starr Regan Diciurcio Releases Book On Nature Journaling

Dwelling in Wonder: Nature Journaling as a Spiritual Practice by Starr Regan DiCiurcio

Dwelling in Wonder encourages inspiration, guidance, and creativity when examining the natural world.

- John Muir LawsALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The act of nature journaling inspires deepening one's connection with the natural world, inviting awe, and having fun. Starr Regan DiCiurcio 's book, Dwelling in Wonder: Nature Journaling as a Spiritual Practice , fosters all of this and more. Regardless of faith, this book is for anybody who has ever experienced awe standing in the hush of a first snowfall, viewing a colorful sunset, observing a wild creature, or gazing out to sea.Starr Regan DiCiurcio begins with an in depth background on the practice of nature journaling, suggestions for materials, and thoughts on journaling in outdoor and indoor spaces, in solitude or community. Scattered throughout are various meditations, poems, multicultural traditions, and beautiful sketches and watercolors from the author's own journal. All of this combined with 365 daily journaling prompts leaves readers with everything they need to know about keeping their own nature journal.As John Muir Laws says in the book's foreword, "Starr Regan DiCiurcio merges the practice of journaling and mindfulness, pathways to environmental awareness and wisdom."This book was born from Starr's background as an interfaith minister along with her years of avid nature journaling. Starr's work is informed by her Christian roots, Buddhist practice, Irish heritage, and deep love of Mother Earth. Her award-winning book, Divine Sparks: Interfaith Wisdom for a Postmodern World , also explores the importance of inward reflection and transformational insight.Dwelling in Wonder reminds readers to slow down in the wake of a fast-paced world and practice mindfulness while connecting with the Earth.Excerpt from the book:“You may feel that your journal could not possibly make a difference in this world. It can. Your journal, added to mine and thousands of others, can increase global understanding in our times. It can strengthen our communities as it educates people of all ages. It can bring clarity and deepen reverence. Ultimately, it contributes to raising us all to a higher level of consciousness that is necessary for the survival of humankind.”Dwelling in Wonder is available for purchase on Amazon:The book is available for review and the author is available for interviews.

