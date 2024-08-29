ORIS X LFP Limited Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 29th August 2024: Oris is proud to introduce the LFP Limited Edition watch, a unique timepiece created in partnership with France's Ligue de Professionnel (LFP). This exclusive watch, limited to just 1,000 pieces and crafted to bring 'Change for the Better,' marks a deepened partnership between Oris, LFP, and CNAPE, aligning with their shared commitment to corporate social responsibility and child welfare.

The LFP Limited Edition is inspired by CNAPE, a federation of children's charities in France, and the joy of their annual children's football tournament. Based on the iconic Divers Sixty-Five model, the watch features special design elements, including a script reminiscent of a child's handwriting and vibrant, colorful dial details.

Crafted with precision, the 38mm stainless steel watch is powered by the Oris Calibre 733 automatic movement, offering a 41-hour power reserve. Each timepiece is a symbol of hope, capturing the spirit of the tournament and the joy it brings to children's lives. 'We're excited to take our partnership with LFP to the next level,' said Oris Co-CEO Rolf Studer. 'This collaboration is about making a real difference, not just adding logos. Together with CNAPE, we aim to create lasting positive change.'

With only 1,000 pieces available, the LFP Limited Edition watch is a true collector's item. It's more than just a timepiece-it's a statement of support for a worthy cause. Proceeds from this watch will go towards CNAPE's initiatives, helping to protect and nurture vulnerable children across France.

The new Limited Edition is now available at selected Oris retailers worldwide and on our official website: Also, exclusively available at the Ahmed Sediqqi & Sons Boutiques in the UAE.

