Moph Confirms Qatar Is Free Of Mpox Cases

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH) has confirmed that Qatar is free of any cases of Mpox (previously known as Monkeypox), thanks to a comprehensive and robust range of public health measures, including heightened surveillance aimed at early detection of cases.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that while the health sector has been continuously following these precautionary measures, they have been reinforced in response to the evolving situation and the World Health Organization's declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency . MoPH reiterated that professionals in both the public and private healthcare sectors are fully alert and prepared to manage any suspected or confirmed cases.

The health authorities are constantly monitoring potential developments as the situation evolves and are taking the necessary measures, the statement stressed noting that the MoPH is working with the relevant authorities to ensure the early detection of cases entering Qatar from the affected countries.

The Ministry stressed that community members are extremely unlikely to contract the Mpox virus unless they have recently travelled to the endemic countries in the African region or been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

The MoPH will continue to monitor the global and regional epidemiological situation and take all necessary precautionary measures, the statement emphasised.

These heightened public health measures follow the World Health Organization's declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency due to the rapid increase in Mpox cases in the affected geographical areas within East and Central Africa.

Mpox is a viral disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. It is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or material contaminated with the virus, and it causes fever, rashes, flu-like symptoms, and lesions. Most cases are mild, but they can be severe in children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

After its global spread .. Dr. Ahmed Amara:

6 measures to avoid infection with monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral disease and a type of the genus Orthopoxvirus.

Symptoms may initially appear in the form of high fever and headache accompanied by muscle pain, and those infected are also likely to suffer from a lack of energy in the first five days after contracting the disease. They may also include back pain, swollen glands, tremors, fatigue, and joint pain.

With the World Health Organization recently announcing the spread of monkeypox in a number of African countries, which constitutes a global health emergency, while scientists say they are concerned about the spread of a new strain of the virus.

38,465 cases of infection with the virus and 1,456 deaths were recorded in 16 African countries, with a 160% increase in infections in 2024 compared to last year.

In this interview with Dr. Ahmed Jaber - Cardiology Consultant at Naseem Medical Center,

we learn about monkeypox, its symptoms, causes, types, methods of transmission, incubation period, the virus, its complications, methods of diagnosis, treatment methods and prevention of the epidemic..

What is monkeypox? - Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. It was first discovered in 1958. Monkeypox virus is a virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus family ( ( and contains a double-stranded DNA between 200 and 400 nanometers in size, making it one of the largest viruses known and a complex structure, which helps it to resist harsh environmental conditions as the virus is characterized by the presence of a protein coat.

. What are the types of monkeypox virus?

- There are two main types of monkeypox virus:

1. West African type: It is considered less severe and has a lower mortality rate

2. Central African type (Congo): It is considered more severe and has a higher mortality rate

. How does monkeypox virus spread?

Monkeypox infection occurs as a result of exposure to the virus, and this virus is transmitted from animals to humans, and rodents (such as mice and squirrels) are often the natural reservoir of the virus.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from person to person in the following ways:

Direct contact with the rash or Scabs or fluids from the body of a person infected with monkeypox or direct and prolonged exposure(more than four hours) to respiratory droplets of a person infected with monkeypox

,Also, methods of transmission include using clothes or bedding or blankets or any other objects that have come into contact with the rash or body fluids of a person infected with the virus.

Monkeypox is also transmitted from animals to humans in the following ways:

Exposure to a bite or scratch from an infected animal

Eating the meat of wild animals or birds that are cooked to be eaten, and using products made from infected animals, such as hides and fur, and direct exposure to the rash or fluids from the bodies of animals infected with monkeypox.

. What is the incubation period?

- The incubation period for the virus ranges from 5 to 21 days, with symptoms usually starting on the seventh to fourteenth day after exposure or infection with the virus.

. What are the symptoms of monkeypox and what is its nature?

- Monkeypox symptoms may begin to appear, as we mentioned in the previous question, within a period ranging from 5 to 21 days of exposure to the virus. The period between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms is called the incubation period and includes symptoms of Monkeypox symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, and a rash that appears on the face and body, developing into fluid-filled blisters that turn into crusts before healing, and finally swelling of the lymph nodes.

. What are the causes of the outbreak of the epidemic in 2024?

- The year 2024 witnessed an increase in the number of recorded cases, and therefore the World Health Organization issued its warnings during the month of August. The causes of the outbreak of the epidemic are

due to several factors, including:

Increased travel and movement: After easing restrictions related to Covid-19, international travel increased, which contributed to the spread of the virus.

Environmental changes: Such as loss of natural habitats and climate change, may increase the risk of transmission of the virus from animals to humans.

. Are there serious complications of monkeypox?

- Yes, and complications of monkeypox infection include the following:

Deep scars on the face, arms or legs,

Blindness loss, other infections, and

Death, in rare cases.

. What are the most prominent diagnostic methods?

- Monkeypox is diagnosed through

a clinical examination of symptoms, in addition to

a test to detect the virus's DNA ))

.“ PCR

. What is the treatment for monkeypox?

- There is no specific and approved treatment for monkeypox,

but some antiviral drugs can be used, and vaccines used against the traditional virus may provide protection against monkeypox, and new vaccines have been developed to be more effective, as well as health awareness and education

are essential elements in controlling the spread of the disease.

* What can I do to avoid getting infected with monkeypox or transmitting it to others?

- To prevent infection with monkeypox and avoid transmitting it, we must follow the following steps:

1. Avoid close contact with people who have a rash similar to the rash associated with monkeypox.

2. Avoid touching any clothes, bedding,

blankets, or other objects that have been in contact with an infected animal or human.

3. Isolate those infected with monkeypox from healthy people.

4. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching any infected person or animal. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. 5. Avoid contact with animals suspected of carrying the virus. Some smallpox vaccines may help prevent the epidemic.

