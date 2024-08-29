MOEHE Concludes New Teachers Induction Programme TAMKEEN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) on Thursday concluded the activities of the induction program for 410 new teachers, who were recently recruited to work in the teaching profession in in various specializations.

The program, in which various sectors of the Ministry participated, aimed to prepare these new teachers and prepare them to integrate into the educational and teaching environment and introduce them to the work environment, especially the systems, regulations, policies and laws in force in government schools, in addition to the tasks, competencies, vision and mission of the Ministry.

The "Tamkeen" program, which started on August 21, included training workshops to enhance the capabilities and skills of new teachers in the areas of planning, to enable them to develop effective and systematic study plans, modern teaching and education strategies to improve their educational methods and make them more interactive and comprehensive, in addition to effectively using education assisting technologies inside classrooms and introducing them to the learning management system in force in the Ministry.

The program also included an introduction to the organizational structure of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, its tasks and responsibilities, presented by Training and Capacity Development Specialist at the Training and Development Center, Noura Al Yafei, in addition to a review of the job system, code of conduct, policies and work regulations presented by Abdullah Al Ammari from the MOEHE Human Resources Department.

At the end of the program, Director of the Training and Development Center at the Ministry, Iman Al Mohannadi welcomed the new teachers, wishing them success in their professional career, and that they would constitute a qualitative addition to the education system and enhance and improve its outcomes, stressing the center's commitment to providing them with all the competencies they need through a qualitative training program developed according to the career path to enhance their capabilities in the field of teaching.

The process of training and empowering new teachers will continue through the various cadres in the ministry and schools according to the plans set for them in their first year of work in government schools, in addition to their training path designed by the Training and Development Center, which teachers will go through during their work period.

