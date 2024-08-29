B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Join us for PAGE 2024, where The Myriad Dubai, HIPA, and WeClickk come together to spotlight the UAE's most innovative artists and photographers. This premier event will bring together a vibrant community, showcasing exceptional talent and celebrating the enriched artists of the region. Experience an inspiring array of art and photography that reflects the innovative spirit of the UAE where creativity thrives, and artistic vision is honoured.





(PAGE 2024; Photography and Art and 2024)



Dubai - The Myriad Dubai, in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) and WeClickk, is proud to announce PAGE 2024, a cultural and social event that will highlight the creativity and talent within the UAE with a gallery and exhibition, as well as a vibrant bazaar showcasing handmade crafts and designs. The event is set to take place at The Myriad Dubai on September 30, 2024.

A Fusion of Art and Community



PAGE 2024 will serve as a dynamic platform where artists, photographers, and creative enthusiasts from across the UAE can come together to showcase their work and engage with inspired individuals. The event will include an art gallery featuring curated pieces from two competitions: the Annual Art Competition hosted by The Myriad Dubai and a photography competition sponsored by WeClickk and HIPA. Additionally, a photo-walk led by a professional photographer from WeClickk will be held at The Queen Elizabeth 2, on September 15, as a precursor to the main event, providing participants with an opportunity to refine their skills and capture the essence of Dubai.

The Myriad Dubai: Elevating Student Talents and Fueling Cultural Innovation in the Heart of DIAC



The Myriad Dubai is dedicated to supporting and nurturing the creative potential of its residents and the diverse community. This collaboration reflects their mission to provide enriching experiences that contribute to personal and professional growth; through its DO WELL program (Work Opportunities, Events & Entertainment, Life Learning, Living), the co-living community connects students and emerging talents with organisations like HIPA and WeClickk.





“PAGE 2024 at The Myriad Dubai stands as a testament to our commitment to driving innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We are honoured to provide a stage in Dubai, a city that has come to be known as an innovative hub where groundbreaking ideas and emerging talent unite. This event is more than showcasing up-and-coming prodigies in arts and photography; it's about shaping the future with international students who, as tomorrow's creative leaders, will drive inspiration and set new artistic visions,” said Vik Rao, CEO of The Myriad and Strategic Housing Group.

An Invitation to Explore and Engage



In addition to the gallery and exhibition, PAGE 2024 will host a bazaar where local artisans and small businesses can display and sell their handmade creations. This component of the event emphasises The Myriad Dubai's commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship and fostering a thriving creative market within Dubai.

The Myriad Dubai invites everyone, from seasoned artists to aspiring photographers and curious visitors, to join this celebration of creativity. This event is not only a showcase of artistic talent but also an opportunity for meaningful interactions, learning, and community building.



For more details or to sign up for the photo walk, enter competitions, display your work at the gallery, or to join the bazaar, visit The Myriad Dubai Instagram account.

About The Myriad Dubai



The Myriad Dubai

is a leading student co-living community that offers a vibrant and inclusive environment for students in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC). A subsidiary of Strategic Housing Group, The Myriad Dubai is committed to delivering exceptional living experiences that foster both academic and personal growth.

About HIPA



The

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA)

is dedicated to celebrating excellence in art and photography. HIPA provides a global platform for artists to gain recognition and showcase their work to an international audience.

About WeClickk



WeClickk

is a social network and community platform for photographers based in the Middle East, offering a space to share work, connect with peers, and participate in photography events and competitions.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022