HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HD Map for Autonomous Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The HD map for autonomous vehicles market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. It will grow to $6.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market historical growth can be attributed to the rising interest in autonomous vehicles, increasing consumer demand for safer driving experiences, advancements in IoT, and improvements in telecommunication infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a key factor driving the expansion of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. ADAS encompasses electronic systems that assist drivers by enhancing vehicle safety and convenience. The increasing need for ADAS is driven by stricter safety regulations and consumer preferences for improved vehicle safety. HD maps provide the detailed, accurate information needed for ADAS to function effectively, enhancing navigation, object detection, and decision-making. For instance, a report by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) forecasts that by 2027, a significant percentage of vehicles will be equipped with various ADAS systems, further fueling the demand for HD maps.

Explore comprehensive insights into the HD map for autonomous vehicles market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Google LLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation are spearheading innovation in the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. These companies are developing cutting-edge solutions like HD Live Map to support autonomous driving functions. For example, Mercedes-Benz Group AG launched HD Live Map in collaboration with HERE Technologies, providing detailed road data to enhance the DRIVE PILOT system's navigation capabilities.

In a notable development, Mercedes-Benz Group AG introduced the HD Live Map in September 2021, featuring real-time data on road geometry, lane markings, and traffic signs to support autonomous driving. This initiative demonstrates the industry's commitment to advancing HD mapping technologies.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends in the forecast period include rapid advancements in AI, real-time data processing technologies, the integration of edge computing, and high-resolution mapping technologies. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market trends are expected to drive the continued growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market by improving the accuracy and functionality of autonomous driving systems.

HD map for the autonomous vehicles market Segments:

By Service Type: Mapping, Localization, Updates and Maintenance, Advertisement

By Solution: Cloud-Based, Embedded

By Usage Type: Personal Mobility, Commercial Mobility

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the HD map for the autonomous vehicles market in 2023. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market region's dominance is expected to continue, with significant growth anticipated in other regions as well.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on HD map for autonomous vehicles market size, HD map for autonomous vehicles market drivers and trends, HD map for autonomous vehicles market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Global Market Report 2024



Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2024



Connected And Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.