Azerbaijan Naval Forces Conduct Training With Personnel Of Marine Infantry Units
Date
8/29/2024 10:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
According to the preparation plan for 2024, a mountain training
exercise is being conducted with the personnel of the Marine Corps
of the Naval Forces, Azernews reports.
According to the scenario of the exercise, episodes include
group movements in difficult terrain, descending steep cliffs,
crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating the wounded in
challenging terrain.
It is noted that the main goal of the exercise is to adapt the
personnel's combat readiness to modern requirements and to master
the theoretical and practical aspects of combat equipment and
self-defence skills according to contemporary standards.
