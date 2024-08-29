MUDA Land Scam: Karnataka HC Postpones CM Siddaramaiah's Plea Challenging Governor's Order To August 31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing on Chief Siddaramaiah's plea challenging the Governor's order to August 31. The case involves allegations of illegal land linked to the Chief Minister's involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scandal.

The appeal, heard by a single-judge bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, saw extensive arguments from Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represents Siddaramaiah. Singhvi contended that the Governor's decision to grant permission to prosecute the Chief Minister should be subject to judicial review. He highlighted that there have been previous judgments on similar issues, asserting that the Governor's decision is not necessarily bound by the Cabinet's advice.

Singhvi emphasized that the Governor's decision in this case is independent and should not be influenced by the Cabinet's stance. He argued that allowing the investigation solely based on the Cabinet's advice is flawed. The Governor, he suggested, should have discretion in such matters.

The senior advocate also challenged the timing and relevance of the complaint filed on August 8, questioning the need for permission under Section 17A. Singhvi pointed out that the case dates back to 2004-05, and argued that applying current laws to incidents from so long ago is problematic. He highlighted that similar cases, involving former politicians like H.D. Kumaraswamy, Murugesh Nirani, and Sasikala Jolla, did not face prosecution.

Case background:

The background of the case involves allegations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his authority to acquire 14 plots illegally. The complaint, lodged by T.J. Abraham, Praveen, and Snehamai Krishna, led Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to issue a notice for prosecution. Despite a Cabinet decision to cancel the prosecution, the notice remained, prompting Siddaramaiah to file a writ petition challenging it.

The High Court had previously directed lower courts to address the MUDA scam cases and set a hearing for August 29. However, the court has now postponed the proceedings to August 31. The case continues to unfold as legal battles over the Governor's order and the allegations against the Chief Minister proceed.