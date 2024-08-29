Safe Haven Deploys Inheriti® V2.0 Smart Contract On Optimism Chain Thanks To OP Builder’S Grant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The achievement makes Inheriti® digital inheritance plans available on one of the most popular blockchains









BRUSSELS, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Haven , a Web3 company providing decentralized solutions for backup, inheritance, and data transfers, announced today that it has successfully deployed the Inheriti® V2.0 smart contract on the Optimism L2 chain.



In September 2023, the Optimism Governance Fund awarded Safe Haven a grant to build on the OP chain, and this achievement marks the culmination of that award.

Inheriti® 2.0 is a patented, multi-signatory, distributed storage solution for backups and digital inheritance that allows cryptocurrency owners to securely back up their private keys or secret data while still maintaining full custody of them. The successful deployment means that Web2 and Web3 users can now store their inheritance plans on one of the most popular blockchains.

Although Inheriti® 2.0 is blockchain-based, the system allows individuals and projects to backup any type of digital data, including social media accounts, bank accounts, and business information, in addition to their cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Patents for the technology are active in the USA under patent number US11316668B2, in Europe under EP3654578B1 and in China under CN111199045A.

The patents are held by SafeTech Labs , the Safe Haven sister company that develops Safe Haven's ecosystem of technology and provides custom made blockchain development services for third parties.

The Inheriti® smart contract uses the native SHA token, which is made available across chains using the SafeSwap swapping protocol. The integration of SafeSwap into the OP Mainnet was also made possible by a Builder's Grant.

“Optimism believed in Inheriti® because it matches their vision of building an equitable internet,” says Jürgen Schouppe, CEO and co-founder of Safe Haven and SafeTech Labs, the company that develops the technology used by Safe Haven.“Inheriti® is decentralized, secure, and accessible so that anyone can use it easily.”

The integration forms part of Safe Haven's overall upgrade of Inheriti® from V1.0 to V2.0.

Inheriti® V2.0 introduces:



A mobile app for secure storage of encrypted shares.

More extensive options to tailor each plan.

Total user interface (UI) overhaul for an exceptional user experience (UX).

Web2 payment options with the possibility to exchange your SHA tokens for discounts.

Latest security enhancements.

The ability to add a“social circle” backup plan that requires a minimum number of users to come together to decrypt it-useful for company backup plans and DAOs.

Invoicing for private and business users. GDPR privacy regulation compliant.

Inheriti® uses a combination of triggers and data shares that must be combined in a controlled way to successfully decrypt the entire backup package. Users can also set up a“Dead Man's Switch” that will run its course and release the keys to designated beneficiaries if the user is unable to participate in the decryption themselves.

The Inheriti® service will be available starting August 29, 2024 and users can create their backup plans here: .

For more information about Inheriti® V2.0, users can visit .

About Safe Haven

Established in 2017, Safe Haven specializes in backup, inheritance and data transfer products. The Safe Haven ecosystem of products includes a hardware device, custom wallet, blockchain development services platform, an ID management solution, and other web3 solutions. SafeTech Labs , the company behind Safe Haven's technology, holds patents in the USA, Europe, and China.

