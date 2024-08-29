Typhoon Shanshan strikes southwest Japan, injuring over 40 individuals

(MENAFN) Typhoon Shanshan struck Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Thursday, causing significant disruption and injury. The storm, which brought heavy rains and powerful winds, injured at least 40 people, according to local reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for possible floods and other natural disasters, urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant.



As the typhoon advanced, public transport services in Kyushu were severely affected. Kyushu Railway halted all its services in the region, while major airlines, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, canceled numerous flights to and from regional airports. Central Japan Railway also announced the suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Mishima and Nagoya starting Friday morning, further impacting travel.



The typhoon made landfall near Satsumasendai in Kagoshima early Thursday and, by noon, was situated near Amakusa in Kumamoto province. It was advancing northward at a speed of 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour, with wind speeds reaching up to 180 kilometers per hour (about 112 miles per hour).



In addition to the typhoon's impact, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Aichi province on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of three family members and the rescue of two others. The situation underscores the severe weather's broad and devastating effects across the region.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614344